Despite slowdown in fresh slippages, surge in credit provisions to adversely impacts PSBs’ profitability: ICRA

Fresh slippages during Q2 FY2018 at 3.9 percent (annualised) as against 6.3 percent (annualised) during Q1 FY2018 and 5.5 percent for FY2017 were the lowest since the beginning of the Asset Quality Review (AQR) initiated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during Q3 FY2016.

Further, more than 80 percent of the slippages during the quarter were outside the standard restructured advances. Accordingly, the asset quality pain is likely to continue in the near term with Rs. 1.7 trillion of standard restructured advances.

ICRA, in its report released on Monday estimates the gross non-performing assets (GNPA)s of Rs. 8.8 to 9.0 trillion (10.0-10.2%) to peak out by end of FY2018 as against GNPAs of 9.5 percent (Rs 7.65 trillion) as on March 31, 2017.

In contrast to the sectoral trend of reduced fresh slippage, the private banks (PVBs) reported a sequential increase of fresh slippages during Q2 FY2018, partially driven by recognition of divergences in asset classification under the risk-based supervision (RBS) conducted by the RBI for some PVBs.

While the addition to fresh GNPAs may be moderating, limited resolution of these NPA accounts as reflected by lowest quarterly recoveries and upgrades during last five years and; the consequent ageing of the NPAs, the credit provisions has surged for the sector.

The loan write-offs too touched all-time high during the quarter, which coupled with RBI’s directive of higher provisioning on the accounts to be resolved under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 led to rise in provisions during the quarter.

According to Karthik Srinivasan, Group head – Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, “With the recent amendments in IBC, debarring defaulting promoters to submit a resolution plan, the likelihood of the higher losses and a further increase in credit provisions appears to be a likely possibility. Further, a limited resolution seen in the second list of stressed borrowers may also force banks to refer to these borrowers under IBC, further adding to the provisioning requirements. While debarring defaulting promoters may add to short-term pain for banks, it may discourage overleveraging by borrowers and is likely to be good for the overall credit culture in future.”

Banks credit provisions surged to Rs 645 billion during Q2 FY2018, up by 40% on a sequential basis and 30% on a Y-o-Y basis. For H1 FY2018, the total credit provisions were up by 17% on a Y-o-Y basis at Rs. 1.1 trillion.

"With the total exposure of Rs. 3.0 trillion of accounts likely to be resolved under IBC, as per our estimates, the overall credit provisions are likely to be at Rs. 2.4-2.6 trillion (including impact of ageing on existing NPAs and provisioning on IBC accounts) for FY2018 as against Rs 2.0 trillion during FY2017," Srinivasan added .

This can result in losses before taxes of Rs 300-400 billion for public sector banks (PSBs) during FY2018, even as the return on equity (RoE) is expected to moderate for PVBs to 9.4-10.2% during FY2018 as against 12% in FY2017,” Srinivasan said.

With losses before taxes of Rs. 55 billion during Q2 FY2018 and Rs. 58 billion in H1 FY2018, PSBs are weakly positioned on their capital ratios with seven PSBs (out of 21) and 12 PSBs below the regulatory minimum capital level required for March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018 respectively.

With this backdrop, the Government of India (GoI) recently announced the much-awaited recapitalisation plan for PSBs. “Based on the estimated losses, we expect the GoI to infuse at least Rs 850 billion of recapitalisation bonds during FY2018 itself so that PSBs can meet the regulatory minimum capital requirements for March 31, 2018,” Srinivasan added.

Announcement of Bank recapitalisation also resulted in reduced risk aversion as reflected in increase in issuance of Additional Tier I (AT-I) Bonds at 200-250 bps lower than their previous issuances, despite expectations of weak financial performance in near term.

With the challenges of meeting capital levels, the PSBs continue to refrain from growing advances, which is reflected in a Y-o-Y growth of less than 1% in advances of PSBs even as the PVBs continue to achieve a higher Y-o-Y growth of 17.2% as on September 30, 2017.

Only four PSBs out of 21 reported a credit growth higher than the industry average (Y-o-Y growth of 5.1%). With higher growth in advances for PVBs, the market share of private banks in advances stood at 30 percent as on September 30, 2017 as against 27% as on March 31, 2017.

The Y-o-Y growth in non-food credit of banks improved to 9.0 percent as on November 10, 2017 and is expected to improve further to 10% during December 2017 because of lower base after old currency notes were used to prepay loans post-demonetisation.

However, subsequently, with higher base, the credit growth is expected to taper down with estimated credit growth of 7-8 percent for the sector during FY2018.

The Y-o-Y deposit growth continued to decline and stood at 8.1 percent for November 10, 2017. For the first time post-demonetisation, deposit growth was lower than credit growth.

With higher deposit base, post demonetisation, we expect the Y-o-Y deposit growth to further decline to 3-4 percent levels during December 2017 and gradually increase to 5-7% level by end of FY2018.

With the yield on 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) on an uptrend since August 2017, there was no cut in rates on GoI’s small saving schemes for Q3 FY2018.

With the uptrend in inflation limiting the scope of further cut in monetary policy rates, the yields are also likely to remain firm, limiting the scope of further cuts in GoI’s small saving schemes. In this backdrop, there was no cut in median 1-year deposit rates of banks during November 2017, even as competitive pressure forced banks to undertake a median cut of 7 bps in their benchmark lending rates (1-Year MCLR).

“ICRA expects the scope of a further cut in deposit rates to be limited, even as the cost of deposits will continue to decline upon repricing of fixed deposits, which, coupled with competitive pressure, may drive a marginal cut in lending rates,” Srinivasan reiterated.