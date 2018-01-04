Depositors to be given preferential treatment under FRDI Bill, says FM Jaitley

While replying to a query by Ritabrata Banerjee of CPI (M) on the impact of the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill (FRDI), Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday clarified that depositors will be given preferential treatment over the government due and other unsecured creditors in the event of a liquidation of a bank.

He also said that the Bill will not only provide additional protection to the depositors but will also require prior consent of the depositors for bail-in for saving the bank.

The finance minister also explained that public sector banks will remain out of the bail-in clause as they are indirectly guaranteed by the Centre. The bail-in provision would be the last resort in the case of a private bank, where a merger or acquisition is not viable.

Currently, under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961, deposits are insured up to Rs 1 lakh which is likely to increase under the FRDI Act, the Resolution Corporation has been given power to increase the deposit insurance amount at a higher level.

‘As per the provisions of the FRDI Bill, the claims of uninsured depositors, in the case of liquidation of a bank, will be higher than those of the unsecured creditors and Government dues.’



FRDI Bill will replace the existing resolution regime by providing a comprehensive resolution regime that will help ensure that, in the rare event of failure of a financial service provider, there is a system of quick, orderly and efficient resolution in favour of depositors.

— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 2, 2018

FM Jaitley further said that the Bill will strengthen the system by adding a comprehensive resolution regime to ensure that in the event of a failure of a bank, there is a system in place for quick, orderly and efficient resolution in favour of depositors.

Department of Economic Affairs, secretary Subhash Chandra Garg tweeted on Tuesday clarifying government stance on FRDI Bill. ‘Depositors’ existing protections will be enhanced. Bail in will be only sparingly used. Public sectors banks will effectively be not subject to bail in provisions. Depositors need not have any apprehensions’.



Government clarifies provisions of FRDI bill. Depositors’ existing protections will be enhanced. Bail in will be only sparingly used. Public sectors banks will effectively be not subject to bail in provisions. Depositors need not have any apprehensions. — Subhash Chandra Garg (@SecretaryDEA) January 2, 2018





Attempts to create scare regarding bail in were totally unfounded. 70% deposits are in PSBs. Most remaining deposits are in well capitalised and sound private banks. No likelihood of bail in for over 98% of depositors. Remaining also subject to bail in if the depositors consent.

— Subhash Chandra Garg (@SecretaryDEA) January 3, 2018

He further tweeted yesterday that ‘attempts to create scare regarding bail in were totally unfounded. 70% deposits are in PSBs. Most remaining deposits are in well capitalised and sound private banks. No likelihood of bail in for over 98% of depositors. Remaining also subject to bail in if the depositors consent’.