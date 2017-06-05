Demonetisation 'one of the best steps' taken by India: FM Arun Jaitley

Moneycontrol News

Stating that demonetisation was one of the “best steps” taken by India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the cash ban managed to create an "ecosystem to curb black money".

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, FM Jaitley talked about demonetisation's impact on growth -- GDP growth fell to a low of 6.1 percent in the most recent quarter -- and said the dip was little to do with the note ban.

"The pace of growth had been falling prior to demonetisation," he said.

The FM also said that the financial year of 2017 was not expected to be an “8% growth year”, but added the Indian economy has been increasingly digitized and tax based revenues have shot up since demonetisation.

The government billed demonetisation an attempt to combat the accumulation of black money, corruption and terrorist activities in India as most transactions for corrupt practices is done through cash.

The Modi-led government sought for a cashless and digitized economy by curbing the higher denomination currency notes in India. Jaitley said that black money and corruption was a 'big concern' for the Modi government.

A recent World Bank report said that demonetisation will manifest in higher tax returns in the long-term if it manages to increase the reported income to tax authorities by eliminating black money.

It also said that demonetisation was capable of formalizing the huge informal sector economy in India by reallocating resources. Informal sector industries resorting to digital payments will be registered to the formal sector, resulting in effective economic regulation.

In the interview, Jaitley also commented on the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), an amnesty scheme that was launched in the wake of demonetisaion, which gave an ultimate chance to tax-evaders for surrendering their undisclosed income.

The scheme reportedly garnered only Rs 5,000 crore, and Jaitley admitted the high-penalty rates on deposits had a negative impact on PMKGY's success.

PMGKY had a total interest rate of 50 percent, including the tax and penalty. Additionally, 25 percent of it had to be deposited without interests for a lock-in period of four years, leaving only 25 percent with the holder.