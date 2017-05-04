Demonetisation done, what more can PM Modi do to tackle black money?

Moneycontrol News

Since sweeping to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi government has made getting rid of black money a priority in its fight against corruption.

A major step in this direction was doing away with 86 percent of the circulation last November when it banned the existing Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes.

But the problem hasn't completely gone away and a 1,000-page report on unaccounted incomes may offer the government some solutions.

Undertaken by think-tank National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, the study took place in 2012 (when the Congress-led government was in power) and the report was submitted a year later. However, the report has not been made public, but Business Standard has accessed some of the details. Here are the highlights of the recommended measures to curb black money:

Professionals under watch

Conduct surveys to find out the average limit of professional spending and then set a benchmark which can then help in identifying those who are crossing the prescribed spending limit.

Stricter scrutiny for the education sector

The education sector deals with large amounts of unaccounted capital in the form of fees and donations. To regulate this space, the study calls for strengthening the Directorate General of Income Tax (Exemptions) that involves exemptions in income tax.

Charitable institutions get relief from income tax but such exemptions are misused. Thus, there is a need for compulsory filing of annual returns of income by charitable institutions, creation of a separate centralised database of charitable institutions, and setting up a mechanism for exchange of information between the directorate and the various registering agencies of the charitable institutions.

Robust laws for real estate



Income tax department should create its own system of notifying area rates of urban immovable properties



Amend Income Tax Act (ITA) so that value mentioned in the area rates are deemed as transfer value for taxation purposes



Consider the difference between area rate of a property and the actual consideration received for the transfer as income of the purchaser



Definition of capital asset should be expanded to include transfer of agricultural land outside the 8-km municipal limit.



While launching the demonetisation drive, the government said it would help stop to the use of illegal cash transactions in the real estate sector. NIPFP report also took a stock of the situation in this sector and said that the estimated black money generation in realty is around Rs 5.7 lakh crore. The report proposes a four point action plan:

Fresh assessment norms for capital markets

The report suggests use of Aadhaar-based identification system to track moves of market participants, apart from investigations into Ponzi schemes and strengthening the Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols.

Rooting out black money from elections

To tackle the rampant use of black money during elections, NIPFP suggests that political parties maintain books of accounts, audit accounts regularly, bar cash contributions above a specified amount, file contributors’ list with Election Commission, and make payments above Rs 20,000 via account-payee cheques, and also file income tax returns within the prescribed timeframe.

Tackling hawala and money laundering

To keep a check on money laundering, the report calls for robust institutional framework and amendments in customs duty.

Illicit funds abroad and amnesty schemes

To deal with illicit funds held abroad, the report calls for framing of laws on the lines of Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) already introduced by the US government.

A revamped I-T department with reskilled officers

The Income tax department should have a centralised Taxpayer Service Programme supervised by a directorate of taxpayer services.

A better deal for big business

The coverage of Large Tax Payer unit (LPU) is voluntary and the report recommends to make it compulsory for big entities to come under LPU.