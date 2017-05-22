App
Stocks
May 22, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI
May 22, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deloitte starts programme for businesses to get GST ready





Tax consultancy firm Deloitte has launched an e-Learning programme to help businesses understand the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

The 18 hours of e-Learning programme will help organisations make a smooth transition to the new regime by educating internal teams, customers and vendors through a structured programme on what GST means for them, the firm said in a statement.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Partner Prashant Deshpande said four specific eLearning modules have been developed for stakeholders-- business leaders, procurement team, sales and distribution team and internal teams like accounting, finance, legal and tax teams.

It will help companies leverage and benefit from the practical experience of the network of Deloitte's global indirect tax specialists.

"These modules offer technical and practical training for various roles, interactive learning experience, simulated scenarios and assessments to ensure user engagement combined with flexible learning pace," Deshpande said.

tags #Business #Deloitte #Economy #GST #Prashant Deshpande

