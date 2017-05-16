Delhi's estimated GSDP higher than MP, Punjab: Sisodia

The estimated gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Delhi in 2016-17, pegged at Rs 6,22,385 crore, was higher than many bigger states, including Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

After releasing the Estimates of State Domestic Product- 2016-17 here today, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Economy of Delhi is going forward on the path of sustainable growth in a considerable manner. The rank-wise position of Delhi as per the estimates of GSDP is much better than some of the states such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Odisha."

The GSDP, representing the value of all the services and goods produced within the state, is an important indicator to measure the economy.

The GSDP in Delhi at the current prices for the year 2016-17 is estimated at Rs 6,22,385 crore against Rs 5,51,963 crore in 2015-16, registering a growth of 12.76 per cent, Sisodia said.

The real growth in GSDP at constant prices in Delhi during 2016-17 is 8.26 per cent as compared to 7.1 per cent at the national level.

The report showed that Delhi's contribution in the country's GDP (at current prices) was 4.08 per cent even though its population share is just 1.4 per cent of the total population of the country.

The estimates, brought out by the Delhi government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics, have been prepared with the new base year 2011-12.

The share of service sector in Delhi's economy is about 82.26 per cent, followed by the secondary sector 14.84 per cent and the primary sector 2.90 per cent, he added.