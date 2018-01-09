Delhi, NCR to convert two-way traffic routes to one-way roads to ease congestion

Delhiites may soon have to find new routes for driving around New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area as Delhi government is set to convert certain two-way traffic stretches into one way roads to ease congestion.

“First, we are looking at New Delhi (NDMC) area,” Devendra Pathak, special commissioner of traffic police, Delhi told Moneycontrol, adding, “We are still carrying out the study to figure out the stretches”.

Pathak was present at the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Delhi Police and auto-major Maruti Suzuki to implement ‘Traffic Safety Management System (TSMS)’, an intelligent traffic management system in Delhi between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi.

The MoA was signed in the presence of union minister od road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, and Lieutenant governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal.

The special commissioner said that smaller roundabouts in the NDMC area cause heavy traffic congestion across stretches that are not designed to carry such vehicular volume.

“NDMC has certain stretches that can be taken first… Like the roundabout at Tughlaq road,” he said. “Wherever the roundabout is small, it cannot take heavy traffic. We need to address such bottlenecks”.

Apart from NDMC, Pathak suggested that Dwarka could be another area to carry out the pilot project. “Dwarka is a kind of sub-city where we can implement it (one-way route conversion),” he said.

The project to convert two-way traffic route into single way will be implemented on experimental basis, the timeframe for which is yet to be decided. The final routes will be decided in a few weeks’ time after consulting various stakeholders including Central Road Research Institute, an autonomous institution carrying out research and development projects on design and maintenance of roads and traffic across various cities.

Sharing his views, Anil Baijal, said that curbing the capital’s traffic woes was the government’s priority as there are “no peak hours in Delhi” making traffic congestion a regular sight.

“We are trying to find various solutions (for traffic congestion),” Baijal said adding, “We have to think differently for Delhi”.

He said that “time was now right” to undertake study “to look at ways of converting some of the roads as one way traffic”.

“We cannot afford to keep running the traffic on both ways because irrespective of the width of the road, we are not able to move traffic in time,” the Lt. Governor added.