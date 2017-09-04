Delhi Metro sets eyes on 'automated' trains on par with international peers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now working towards where the train drivers' role will be minimised, reports the Financial Express.

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal told FE, “The role of the driver will be limited, so you can call it an ‘automated’ train.”

'Automated' trains are likely to be functional by the year-end. Such trains are currently functional in Germany, France, Vancouver and Jamaica, among others.

This innovation will be a part of Delhi Metro’s Phase-III expansion project where the trains will work on a communication-based control system. In this system, the trains receive a “wake-up” command from the operations control centre every morning, switching on the lights inside the metro and igniting the engine.

Post the wake-up command, an automatic self-check will be done, which will test the train’s technical fitness before it runs through automated washing plants for cleaning. After the self-check, the trains will begin to cross stations.

The new trains will have a wider car body length of 3.2 metres, which is as of now 2.9 metres. There will also be a headway improvement which is the time difference between the arrival of two trains at a station, to below 90 seconds.

In the initial stages of the project, the driver will be present inside the train.

“When we start, the driver would be there, but the level of automation would be high. After one or two years maybe, depending on how passengers behave and how our experience is, we might gradually withdraw the driver. He might then be given the role of a supervisory attendant,” Dayal adds.

Talking about the manufacturing process, he said that only certain supplies are from abroad otherwise all the other manufacturing parts will be done in India. "For Phase-III, the contract is with Bengaluru-based BEML, which is in a JV with a Korean firm. Every foreign firm should have an Indian partner. We want technology transfer to take place.”

Once the trains begin to function, they will run on DMRC's Magenta line. It will be opened in phases between Janakpuri (west) and Kalindi Kunj from October to March 2018. This is so because it will be difficult to withdraw from the regular services.