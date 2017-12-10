Delhi medical body wants 'autocratic' order cancelling Shalimar Bagh's Max Hospital licence withdrawn

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today seeking the withdrawal of its "irrational and autocratic" order cancelling the licence of Max Super Specialty Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and threatened to go on a strike.

In its letter, marked also to Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the doctors' body said that the government should wait for the report of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) on the issue which is expected in a few days.

The DMA said it would give a call for a strike if needed.

"If our demands are not met, we will finalise on Wednesday whether to call for a strike," DMA President Vijay Malhotra said.

Meanwhile, some regular patients of the hospital, besides those who were turned away by the health facility since its licence has been cancelled, today demonstrated outside the hospital.

Sweepers and ward boys too raised slogans against the Delhi government for cancelling the hospital's licence, a senior police official said, adding that it was peaceful and no one was detained.

According to hospital sources, many patients complained of inconvenience.

They said action should be taken against the doctor and the department concerned, but why are regular patients being made to suffer.

Yesterday, the Delhi government cancelled the licence of the hospital for alleged medical negligence in multiple instances including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors.

Echoing the Indian Medical Association's view, the DMA said while the investigation against the doctors concerned was expected, the decision to cancel the hospital licence was harsh.

"Cancelling the licence and the decision to shut the entire hospital is irrational and autocratic. Private hospitals bear 80 percent of the patient's burden in Delhi. The investigation against the concerned doctors or staff is expected but why should all other departments and the hospital suffer," DMA's Ashwini Goyal said.

In the licence cancellation order, which came after a three-member panel submitted a report to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the government has stopped the hospital from admitting any new patient and put a stop to all outpatient treatment services and laboratory testing on its premises with immediate effect.

The baby boy, who was 22 weeks premature, was declared dead by the hospital on November 30 and handed over to the parents in a plastic bag, along with his still-born sister.

However, the baby started moving while being taken for last rites. The baby was then admitted to North Delhi's Agarwal Nursing Home, but died on Wednesday.

The IMA yesterday termed the cancellation of the licence "too harsh a step". It backed the hospital and said if all hospitals start facing similar situations where patients die due to such mistakes, then healthcare will come to a halt.

IMA President KK Aggarwal, a cardiologist, said the government decision was "not in the interest of the society".

"I personally feel it was wrong. The government has taken a wrong decision... For a mistake that occurred at the level of a doctor, the licence of the hospital cannot be cancelled," he said.