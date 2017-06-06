App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 06, 2017 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Default ratings of cos rise to 3-yr high as debt of 116 cos get downgraded

This year debt instruments of 116 companies were downgraded and 55 firms were upgraded by the credit rating agencies.

Default ratings of cos rise to 3-yr high as debt of 116 cos get downgraded

Moneycontrol News

This year debt instruments of 116 companies were downgraded and those of 55 firms were upgraded by the credit rating agencies, reports Business Standard.

At the end of 2016, 97 companies had a junk rating as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). For the period January-May, 42 firms' debt instruments were rated in the default category. The default ratings have increased to its highest in three years with the addition of these 42 firms.

The report said that the debt of all companies listed on BSE and rated by five credit rating agencies was considered. These five credit rating agencies are ICRA, CARE, CRISIL, India Ratings and Moody’s.

The slow pickup in demand and flat earnings in the past few years have deteriorated the financials of Corporate India putting them in a precarious condition.

The last cycle of downgrades was started in 2009-2010 after the global recession triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The sectors significantly hit this time are banks and telecom. Rating agencies have downgraded the debt instruments of IDBI Bank, Central Bank and Reliance Communication. Idea Cellular rating has been put under watch and Reliance Communications was downgraded to default by the two rating agencies.

The total debt of these four firms is over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The sharp increase in non-performing assets (NPAs) have crippled the banking sector in the past few years. Many PSU banks had seen a significant fall in credit growth.

tags #Companies #credit rating #Economy #SEBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.