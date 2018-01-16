Deadline for linking Aadhaar may get extended after introduction of new security features

UIDAI officials are likely to engage with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the issue of extending the March 31 Aadhaar-linking deadline, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The March 31 deadline is, as of now, the current deadline for linking Aadhaar number to a wide range of services with SIM cards and bank accounts being the primary services.

An official, however, told the paper that linking of Aadhaar to Permanent Account Number only requires the Aadhaar number, 'so there is unlikely to be any impact.'

"The government will soon hold meetings with the telecom department officials to know whether they think companies require Aadhaar numbers," sources told ET. The same will be followed for insurance and mutual funds, where the concerned department or the regulator will have to take a decision.

The report also adds that the meeting is due because new security measures have been introduced - facial recognition and Virtual ID. The security measures were introduced to tackle privacy issues.

From June, virtual IDs can be used by users to make Aadhaar-based transactions and provide the virtual ID instead of the original UID number in order to protecting the Aadhaar number.

"Any scheme for which money goes from the Consolidated Fund of India will require Aadhaar," sources told the paper. "Our view is that people are more comfortable sharing (Aadhaar number) with government agencies as compared to private ones," the source added.

Facial recognition is an add-on to the biometric and iris scan data which is required to be given while applying for an Aadhaar. An existing Aadhaar user who has not given the facial recognition, will compulsorily have to update it when updating changes with their UID.

The deadlines will only extend if the people demand an extension of the deadline, according to the source.