App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 16, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deadline for linking Aadhaar may get extended after introduction of new security features

The report also adds that the meeting is due because new security measures have been introduced - facial recognition and Virtual ID.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

UIDAI officials are likely to engage with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the issue of extending the  March 31 Aadhaar-linking deadline, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The March 31 deadline is, as of now, the current deadline for linking Aadhaar number to a wide range of services with SIM cards and bank accounts being the primary services.

An official, however, told the paper that linking of Aadhaar to Permanent Account Number only requires the Aadhaar number, 'so there is unlikely to be any impact.'

"The government will soon hold meetings with the telecom department officials to know whether they think companies require Aadhaar numbers," sources told ET. The same will be followed for insurance and mutual funds, where the concerned department or the regulator will have to take a decision.

related news

The report also adds that the meeting is due because new security measures have been introduced - facial recognition and Virtual ID. The security measures were introduced to tackle privacy issues.

From June, virtual IDs can be used by users to make Aadhaar-based transactions and provide the virtual ID instead of the original UID number in order to protecting the Aadhaar number.

"Any scheme for which money goes from the Consolidated Fund of India will require Aadhaar," sources told the paper. "Our view is that people are more comfortable sharing (Aadhaar number) with government agencies as compared to private ones," the source added.

Facial recognition is an add-on to the biometric and iris scan data which is required to be given while applying for an Aadhaar. An existing Aadhaar user who has not given the facial recognition, will compulsorily have to update it when updating changes with their UID.

The deadlines will only extend if the people demand an extension of the deadline, according to the source.

 

tags #Aadhaar #Economy

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.