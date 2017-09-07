DBT scheme launched for fertilizers in New Delhi, soon to be out across India

Moneycontrol News

In order to prevent subsidized fertilizers from being diverted to industrial use or from being smuggled across the border, the government on Monday soft-launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for fertilizers in New Delhi.

According to a report by Mint, the scheme will be rolled out in at least 10 states by September. These states will include Gujarat, Maharashtra, the Northeast and the Union territories, a source said.

“By end of December, we intend to extend the scheme to the entire country,” the above-mentioned source added.

Industry leaders claimed to be ready for the scheme to be rolled out in the nation. They believe this will help in preventing subsidy leakage.

Unlike in the case of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), the subsidy on fertilizers will not be passed on to farmers directly. Instead, companies will sell the fertilizers at prices set by the State and the State will, in turn, settle the subsidy involved in every sale to farmers with the companies within a week.

“Nationwide rollout of DBT on fertilizers is not a difficult task. If there is a will, there is a way. We have deployed over 50,000 point-of-sale machines,” Managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd US Awasthi was quoted as saying.

The point-of-sale machines will get the sales data, which includes farmer's identity, the quantity of purchase, soil health details and land details where possible. With this data, the State expects to limit diversion of subsidized fertilizers to other sectors such as plywood manufacture.