Davos 2018 Live: 'India means business', all eyes on PM Modi's keynote address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presents exciting opportunity for the global businesses.
Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, PM Modi narrated India's growth story. Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India.
After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about PM Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos. (PTI)
This year, seven women will be leading the week's discussions including Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and IBM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ginni Rometty.
In an exclusive, Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be skipping the World Economic Forum, to focus on the upcoming Union Budget.
Read the report here.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is Swiss non-profit foundation and is best known for this annual meeting held at the end of January in the mountain resort town of Davos, Switzerland.
Every year, the meeting brings together top business leaders, political leaders and economists to discuss major issues.
Watch this space for the latest updates from the event which will include an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later in the day.
On Monday, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, English music composer, singer and pianist Sir Elton John and Australian actress Cate Blanchett received the World Economic Forum’s 24th annual award for cultural leaders for 'making a positive impact on society'.
