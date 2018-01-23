Davos 2018 Live: 'India means business', all eyes on PM Modi's keynote address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presents exciting opportunity for the global businesses.

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, PM Modi narrated India's growth story. Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India.

After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about PM Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos. (PTI)