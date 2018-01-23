App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Davos 2018 Live: 'India means business', all eyes on PM Modi's keynote address

Live updates of the 2018 World Economic Forum happening in Davos, Switzerland. PM Narendra Modi is leading a 129-member strong delegation.

highlights

  • Jan 23, 12:04 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presents exciting opportunity for the global businesses.

    Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, PM Modi narrated India's growth story. Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India.

    After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about PM Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos. (PTI)

  • Jan 23, 11:19 AM (IST)

    On Monday, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, English music composer, singer and pianist Sir Elton John and Australian actress Cate Blanchett received the World Economic Forum’s 24th annual award for cultural leaders for 'making a positive impact on society'.

  • Jan 23, 11:17 AM (IST)

    This year, seven women will be leading the week's discussions including Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and IBM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ginni Rometty.

  • Jan 23, 11:17 AM (IST)

    In an exclusive, Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be skipping the World Economic Forum, to focus on the upcoming Union Budget.

    Read the report here.

  • Jan 23, 11:14 AM (IST)

    The World Economic Forum (WEF) is Swiss non-profit foundation and is best known for this annual meeting held at the end of January in the mountain resort town of Davos, Switzerland.

    Every year, the meeting brings together top business leaders, political leaders and economists to discuss major issues.

    Watch this space for the latest updates from the event which will include an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later in the day.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.