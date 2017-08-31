DATA STORY: China may be the largest exporter but its German-made that catches consumers' fancy the most

Moneycontrol News

Although China rules the roost with the largest exports worldwide, it is German products that command the greatest respect.

China beat Germany as the largest exporter of merchandise in 2009 and has still maintained it, according to the latest data on top exporting countries for the year 2016. However, with its low-cost manufacturing aided by relatively inexpensive labour, the "Made in China" brand is still ubiquitous with cheap goods which have a low product life. It is highly likely that a consumer would think twice before giving a good review for such a product.

The 'Made in Germany' label, by contrast, beat 49 different countries to garner the most respect worldwide, according to Statista's Made-In-Country-Index (MICI) 2017.

The index is a survey conducted with a sample size of 43,000 consumers covering nearly 90 percent of the global population demographics. The "Made in" label was first used by the British in the 19th century as a mark of high quality and to distance itself from the counterfeit labels and low-quality products that were coming in from Germany at the time.

It seems a little ironic that two centuries later, Germany took first place on the list while the United Kingdom currently stands fourth. This should not come off as a surprise as people across the world drive a Mercedes, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW or Porsche as a status symbol. They also make a style statement with their Hugo Boss, Adidas and Puma apparel and stock their homes with appliances from Braun and Vitra.

These are all brands that stand for precision and efficiency of German engineering.

Coming in a close second is Switzerland, universally known for its superior craftsmanship in watch making, clocks, Swiss army knives, and chocolates. There is also the unmatched integrity of the Swiss banking system, which has unfortunately acted as a haven for people with illicit wealth with its strict code of privacy.

Products from the European Union (EU) and Britain came third and fourth, respectively. As Scotland is a part of the United Kingdom, it can be surely said that Scottish whiskey gets the largest credit for getting UK to fourth place.

With brands such as Burberry, Jaguar Cars, Reebok, Swedish products ranked fifth on the survey. They are synonymous with the “Scandinavian cool” tag, with people using the Absolut Vodka ,IKEA and H&M brands to raise their social capital worldwide. Koenigsegg is also a weighty name in the uber-niche “supercars” segment.

The United States shares the eighth position with France and Japan.