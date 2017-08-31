App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 31, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Current price of fuel does not warrant cut in excise duty: Oil Minister Pradhan

The suggestions of easing the tax component on petrol and diesel follows a rise in prices of both fuels by nearly Rs 6 and Rs 3.68 a litre, respectively, since July 1.

Current price of fuel does not warrant cut in excise duty: Oil Minister Pradhan

Moneycontrol News


Petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the current price of fuel does not warrant a cut in excise duty, adding that a cut will be considered when required, Hindu Business Line reported.


The minister was speaking at an event, which was held to release a report by IRADe on Converging ‘The Divergence Between Diesel and Petrol Prices: A Case for Rationalisation of The Central Excise Duty’.


The report said that both states and the central government will have to rationalise their share of tax on fuel before diesel and petrol are brought under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.


“If the states were also to equalise their Value Added Tax rates along with excise rates by the Centre, the combined impact on the change in diesel price varies from 6 per cent to 2 per cent across states,” the report said.


It also acknowledged that it could be difficult to arrive at an acceptable rate of GST, which safeguards both the states and the central government's revenues.


The suggestions of easing the tax component on petrol and diesel follows a rise in prices of both fuels by nearly Rs 6 and Rs 3.68 a litre, respectively, since July 1.

However, Pradhan supported finance minister Arun Jaitley's view that states could cut the value added tax component. "State governments should consider a cut in their share of tax reveues from petrol and diesel," Pradhan said.

tags #Business #crude #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.