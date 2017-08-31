Current price of fuel does not warrant cut in excise duty: Oil Minister Pradhan

Moneycontrol News

Petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the current price of fuel does not warrant a cut in excise duty, adding that a cut will be considered when required, Hindu Business Line reported.

The minister was speaking at an event, which was held to release a report by IRADe on Converging ‘The Divergence Between Diesel and Petrol Prices: A Case for Rationalisation of The Central Excise Duty’.

The report said that both states and the central government will have to rationalise their share of tax on fuel before diesel and petrol are brought under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

“If the states were also to equalise their Value Added Tax rates along with excise rates by the Centre, the combined impact on the change in diesel price varies from 6 per cent to 2 per cent across states,” the report said.

It also acknowledged that it could be difficult to arrive at an acceptable rate of GST, which safeguards both the states and the central government's revenues.

The suggestions of easing the tax component on petrol and diesel follows a rise in prices of both fuels by nearly Rs 6 and Rs 3.68 a litre, respectively, since July 1.

However, Pradhan supported finance minister Arun Jaitley's view that states could cut the value added tax component. "State governments should consider a cut in their share of tax reveues from petrol and diesel," Pradhan said.