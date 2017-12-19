App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 19, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

CSR spend in Northeast stood at Rs 176-cr in FY'16

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable entities have to spend at least 2 per cent of their three-year average annual net income towards CSR activities in a financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Companies spent a little over Rs 176 crore in the Northeast states towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) works in 2015-16, a surge of 15 per cent from the preceding fiscal, Parliament was informed today.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable entities have to spend at least 2 per cent of their three-year average annual net income towards CSR activities in a financial year.

An assessment of CSR expenditure indicates that companies spent Rs 176.59 crore in the Northeast states in 2015-16, an increase from Rs 153.52 crore spent in 2014-15, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Of the total Rs 176.59 crore, Assam got the largest pie of Rs 160.39 crore.

This was followed by Manipur at Rs 5.80 crore, Meghalaya (Rs 3.81 crore), Sikkim (Rs 1.87 crore), Tripura (Rs 1.47 crore), Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 1.22 crore), Mizoram (Rs 1.08 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 0.95 crore).

In order to increase CSR provisions and improve compliance, the minister said various workshops, seminars, conferences have been organised by the government, institutes and business chambers.

Overall, corporates had spent over Rs 13,625 crore in the entire country towards CSR activities in 2015-16.

tags #015 World Economic Forum in Davos #Business #Companies #CSR #Northeast

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.