App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 28, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude shock: Icra sees CAD doubling to 1.5% of GDP by March

In September, domestic rating agency Icra had pegged CAD which is the difference between inflows and outflows of foreign exchnage based on sale of merchandise, services and remittances, to print at 1.3 per cent of GDP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rising commodity prices, especially that of crude oil that has hit a three-year peak last week, will double current account deficit (CAD) to USD 39 billion or 1.5 per cent of GDP this fiscal year, warns a report.

In September, domestic rating agency Icra had pegged CAD which is the difference between inflows and outflows of foreign exchnage based on sale of merchandise, services and remittances, to print at 1.3 per cent of GDP.

The widening merchandise trade deficit will lead to a deterioration in CAD to USD 12-15 billion or 2-2.3 per cent of GDP in the December quarter, it said.

However, seasonal factors will help CAD shrink sharply to under USD 5 billion for the March quarter, it said, adding settling the year at 1.5 per cent of GDP at USD 39 billion. So far this fiscal, the country has recorded a CAD of 2.4 per cent in the first quarter and 1.2 per cent in Q2.

related news

"Based on the anticipated widening of the merchandise trade deficit, we expect the current account gap to record a sizeable deterioration to USD 12-15 billion in Q3 or 2-2.3 per cent of GDP," its principal economist Aditi Nayar said.

The CAD,one of the most critical factors that dictates macro stability, had come at USD 7 billion in the September quarter and USD 8 billion in the December period last year.

She said shrinkage in the March quarter will happen despite unfavourable base effect of exports growth, and expectations of import commodity prices such as crude oil, coal, steel and non-ferrous metals, to remain elevated.

Expectations of widening of merchandise trade deficit is largely due to the high prices of commodity imports, it said, adding the deficit is expected to be in the double- digits for the third straight month in December despite help from rising exports.

The merchandise trade deficit came at USD 14 billion each for October and November 2017.

The agency expects a push towards completion of export orders prior to the quarter-end as well as a seasonal decline in gold imports in December, both of which are likely to soften the merchandise trade deficit relative to the levels seen in the previous two months.

Commenting on the short-term future, where it expects a sharp improvement, Icra said gold imports are likely to ease in Q4, relative to Q4 of FY17, which had witnessed a restocking-led spurt.

Also, an unfavourable base effect may arrest the pace of growth in merchandise exports in Q4 from an expected 15-16 per cent in Q3, it said, reiterating that seasonal factors will keep CAD under USD 5 billion for Q4.

tags #CAD #Economy #GDP #Icra

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.