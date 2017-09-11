Credit rating must for stressed assets that don’t get resolved outside IBC, says RBI

In cases where the stressed assets fail to get resolved outside the ambit of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), banks will have to assign a credit rating to them, reports Business Standard.

This applies to the next set of bad loan cases where the residual debt, if any, will have to be rated by two outside credit rating agencies, adds the newspaper.

If the cases fail to get investment grade, then IBC will have to be invoked on them.

The RBI on August 28 prompted banks to find a resolution for non-performing assets (NPAs) apart from the 12 it has identified earlier on December 13, failing which the companies will be sent to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Earlier, the RBI in June had referred 12 accounts for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that accounted for 25 percent of India’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs).

UCO Bank Managing Director and CEO RK Takkar told the newspaper that chances of getting a good rating are slim if they are rated by rating agencies.

Restructuring the loans, selling the loan to an asset reconstruction company or going to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) are the options available for the lenders if they finalise a resolution outside the IBC.

The companies featuring in the list are Videocon Industries, Videocon Telecom, JP Associates, Uttam Galva, Visa Steel, Monnet Power, Ruchi Soya, Orchid Chemical, IVRCL, Shakti Bhog, Nagarjuna Oil, Jai Balaji, Jayswal Neco, Soma Enterprises, Essar Projects, Unity Infra, Castex, East Coast Energy, SEL Manufacturing, Asian Colour Coated Ispat, Transstroy India, Ushdev International, Anrak Aluminium, BILT Graphic Paper Products Limited, Coastal Projects, GET Power Limited, Wind World (India) Limited.

The total amount of debt from these companies is likely to be over Rs 2 lakh crore.