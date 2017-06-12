Crackdown on NPAs: RBI readies list of bad loans under bankruptcy rule

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in an advanced state of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the insolvency and bankruptcy rule.

"The RBI is at a fairly advanced stage of preparing a list of those debtors where a resolution is required through the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) process and you will shortly be hearing about it," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the review of finances of public sector banks today.

Last month, the government promulgated an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, with an aim to expedite commercial decision making of banks, which will facilitate early resolution of stressed assets.

One of the crucial components of the ordinance was to enhance size and scope of an oversight committee so that decisions and actions can be taken up quickly. In addition, an internal advisory committee by has also been formed by the apex bank and information pertaining to certain large account defaults is being collected by banks.

India’s banks have been saddled with non-performing assets (NPAs), loans that have turned bad, mainly across six major sectors including steel, power, roads, highways, and telecom. Total NPAs at the end of December 31, 2016, is estimated to have crossed Rs 7 lakh crore.

Apart from the situation with regard to NPA resolution, Jaitley today took stock of the finances of public sector banks, as well as financial inclusion schemes.

Jaitley also said that the government is "actively working" on consolidation of state-owned banks. However, he further did not divulge any details on consolidation as the information is price sensitive.

Public sector banks made a "stable operating profit" of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2016-17 and had a net profit at Rs 574 crore after making due provisions.

The finance minister observed that there are challenges to credit growth and speedy resolution for all pending NPA cases is the need of the hour.

On the farm loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra Government, he made it clear that states which want to go in for waiver will have to generate funds from their own resources.