App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 31, 2017 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI inflation to rise above RBI's mid-term target of 4%: UBS

The report has attributed the possible rise in inflation to eight factors including pent-up consumption demand on remonetisation, a rise in rural wages, an increase in minimum support prices (MSPs) for agricultural crops and movement in global commodity prices and rising input costs.

CPI inflation to rise above RBI's mid-term target of 4%: UBS

Consumer price inflation is likely to rise above RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent in 2017-18 due to factors like rise in rural wages and transient impact of goods and services tax (GST), said a report.

The slight rise in underlying price pressure could push the RBI to hike rates this fiscal year, said the report by UBS.

The global brokerage has estimated average consumer price index (CPI) inflation, excluding the house rent allowance, is expected to be at 4.2 percent and 4.5 percent for 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively.

Further, UBS has estimated CPI inflation (excluding HRA) in second half of 2017-18 to average at 5-5.5 percent, while the inflation in the first half of the fiscal is likely to be recorded around 3-3.5 percent.

"While headline inflation remains contained compared with previous highs, we believe upside risks to CPI inflation clearly persist.

The report has attributed the possible rise in inflation to eight factors including pent-up consumption demand on remonetisation, a rise in rural wages, an increase in minimum support prices (MSPs) for agricultural crops and movement in global commodity prices and rising input costs.

Gradual closing of the output gap, an HRA increase under the seventh pay commission, the transient impact of GST implementation and an expansionary fiscal policy, are the other factors to adversely impact inflation.

Accordingly, UBS noted that while a prolonged pause and neutral policy stance from the RBI's monetary policy committee, its next move is likely to be a hike.

"We believe any uptick in underlying price pressure would push it to hike rates. In such a scenario, we would assign a higher probability of a rate hike to commence in 2017-18 rather than being delayed to 2018-19," the report said.

"That said, we believe any tightening (limited to a cumulative 50 basis point hike in the repo rate) would be largely a preemptive step to ensure inflation expectations remain contained," it added.

At the same time it noted that a weak credit growth, a delayed investment cycle recovery and a gradual economic recovery imply that any "aggressive" interest rate hikes are not in the cards yet.

tags #CPI #Economy #GST #RBI #UBS

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.