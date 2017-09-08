App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 08, 2017 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI inflation likely to be at 3.2% in August: Morgan Stanley

Consumer price index-based inflation is likely to record a rise to 3.2 per cent in August, driven by increases in food and oil prices, global brokerage Morgan Stanley said in a report.

CPI inflation likely to be at 3.2% in August: Morgan Stanley

Consumer price index-based inflation is likely to record a rise to 3.2 percent in August, driven by increases in food and oil prices, global brokerage Morgan Stanley said in a report.

CPI inflation stood at 2.4 percent in July. At the same time, stronger food and oil prices are also expected to accelerate wholesale price index (WPI) index to 2.9 percent in August from 1.9 percent in July, the global brokerage said in the report.

"As base effects waned, we estimate food inflation of 1.7 percent year-on-year in August as compared to (-) 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, which would mark the first positive year-on-year growth print after 3 months of deflation in food prices," Morgan Stanley said.

"Inflation excluding food and fuel should likely remained sticky at 4.1 percent year-on-year as the impact of the rent house allowance continued to feed through," it added.

Further, the report estimates that the country's current account deficit would widen to USD 11.2 billion (1.9 percent of GDP) for April-June quarter 2017 from USD 3.5 billion (0.6 percent of GDP) in the preceding quarter. However, it noted that CAD would still remain within the central bank's comfort zone.

Going by Morgan Stanley estimates, the trade deficit is expected to narrow to about USD 10.3 billion in August from USD 11.5 billion in July, driven by seasonal factors. "With higher oil prices and unfavourable base effects, we expect a moderation in both export and import growth on year-on-year basis," the report said.

tags #Economy #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.