Coverfox looks to capture 50% share in online motor insurance by July 2018, eyes funds

Coverfox is run by Glitterbug Technologies, a tech company which has received Series A & B funding from global funds such as SAIF partners, Accel and Narayan Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures.

By M Saraswathy

Online insurance broker Coverfox is looking to capture 50 percent market share in the online motor insurance segment by July 2018. The company has 20 percent market share in the space at present and sells majority of motor plans.

Premanshu Singh, CEO, Coverfox said that motor followed by health and term are the biggest segments for the company. “We will also be going aggressive on the life insurance space and are seeing an opportunity in the endowment space apart from the pure term segment,” he added.

Singh recently joined the company from Practo where he was the Vice-President of marketing.

The company raised about USD 15 million recently to support its growth plans. Singh said that they are looking to raise another round of funds to build their brand and enter newer categories and also build the agent market.

“We also have to enter into an exclusive partnership with a large e-commerce player and an agreement could be signed soon,” said Singh.

From a cost perspective, the company is also conscious about reducing acquisition costs. Singh said that they have been able to bring down customer acquisition costs by 75 percent in the last nine months. They have 90 people in their core team and 100 people for customer support and related services.

While renewal of policies has been a matter of concern for both intermediaries as well as insurance companies, Coverfox gets about 24 percent business from renewals. This, said Singh, is through word of mouth and branding/advertising activities.

On Coverfox, using its proprietary technology and algorithm-based platform, users can compare and choose from a range of plans across insurance companies, understand key features and buy policies instantly and safely. Once bought, it handholds and helps them through the tedious claims process.

