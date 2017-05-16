App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 16, 2017 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country's development depends on progress of the states: Naidu

Union Urban Development and Housing Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said the country's development depended on the progress of the states.

Naidu, who is here along with central officials to review various projects and schemes, said at a press conference that he is travelling to the states and meeting local officials to address any problems in executing them.

"The country's development depended upon the progress of the states," Naidu said stressing on the three mantras of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – reform, perform and transform.

The Minister said he has visited the North Eastern states, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamilnadu and will go to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh next week to review the projects.

Naidu reviewed the ongoing AMRUT, Smart City, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) and Swachch Bharat Mission in Jharkhand and also announced a round-the-clock separate Doordarshan channel for the state.

