Countdown to GST: Council meeting underway, will finalise e-way, accounting rules

Moneycontrol News

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is currently meeting on Sunday, discussing the review of the rates of certain goods and services, as sought by various industry associations. It will also finalise rules pertaining to e-way bills and accounting.

The Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may meet once more before the rollout of the new indirect system from July 1.

While key GST laws have been passed by the Parliament, six states are yet to pass the state GST (SGST) bill in their respective state assemblies.

The Council has till now fixed rates of more than 1200 goods and 500 services. Last it finalised rates for few contentious goods such as gold and jewellery, agricultural implements, biscuits, footwear and textile.

On Sunday, rates of certain commodities such as biscuits, printers, hybrid cars, paints and toys will be reviewed. According to sources in the revenue department, there could be a scope for change in rates only if there has been any error in calculating the weighted average taxation of a particular good or service.

The Council may also discuss the GST rate for the telecom sector, which has been fixed at 18 percent. The telecom industry has demanded a lower rate, arguing that an 18 percent GST rate, higher than the current 15 percent service tax for sector, will adversely affect the industry.

Rules related to anti-profiteering is also being discussed. An ‘anti-profiteering’ clause has been provided in the Centre GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) laws, in order to ensure that business passes on the benefit of reduced tax incidence on goods or services to the consumers.

Setting up of such a framework will ensure that companies don't arbitrarily raise prices of goods just before or after the implementation of GST from July 1. The Centre has time and again reiterated that the overall impact of new tax rates is non-inflationary.

GST, billed as India’s most ambitious reforms move, will stitch together a common national market, dismantle fiscal barriers among states and consolidate a patchwork of local and central duties into a single levy.

The new tax structure will have four broad slab structure -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent -- along with a cess on luxury and demerit goods such as tobacco, pan masala and aerated drinks.

The states would receive provisional compensation from Centre for loss of revenue due to abolition of taxes such as VAT (value added tax), octroi and implementation of GST. The compensation would be met through a levy of a 'GST Compensation Cess' on luxury items and sin goods like tobacco, for the first five years.

Gold and rough diamonds are out of these slab, with the yellow metal attracting a 3 percent tax and the latter fixed at 0.25 percent.

Services will also have these four tax slab structure. Most services, except those in the negative list of essential services, such as healthcare and education, will come under GST.