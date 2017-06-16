Count Magic.com launches GST software

Count Magic.com today said it has launched cloud based software for Small and Medium Enterprises, e-commerce and traders, which will help businesses to upload their stock details and generate statement to avail credit.

It will help traders and businesses shorten the processes of monthly filing of returns under the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

"With Count Magic, a business can easily generate GST compliant invoices, manage purchases, create inventory, make payments, monitor expenses and generate returns," the firm said in a statement.

The software offers cashless payment and electronic invoicing which not only adds to huge monthly saving for businesses but is also environment friendly.

"The main motive is to bring ease in GST for businesses at a minimal cost. We are offering Count Magic free of cost for the first month to help traders and businesses understand its usefulness," said Count Magic Founder Rshmi Khetrapal.

Count Magic also offers an e-locker for accounting documents, which makes seamless sharing of information with their CA's. It is priced at Rs 9,999 per annum, with 5 GB of e-locker space and mobile app.

The GST is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1 and businesses need to be ready with the software for uploading sales and returns information on the GST Network portal every month.