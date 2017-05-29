App
May 29, 2017 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cotton output for 2016-17 expected to be 340.50 lakh bales

The cotton output is estimated at 340.50 lakh bales for 2016-17 crop year, same as March, an industry association said in its April projection.

Cotton production stood at 337.75 lakh bales last year, Cotton Association Of India (CAI) said in a release here.

One bale is of 170 kg.

The projected balance sheet drawn by the CAI estimated total cotton supply for the season at 410.50 lakh bales, while the domestic consumption is estimated at 300 lakh bales, which will leave an available surplus of 110.50 lakh bales.

The arrival of cotton during April is estimated at 30.75 lakh bales compared to 22.25 lakh bales arrived during the same month last year, CAI said.

The total arrival this season up to April are estimated at 306.25 lakh bales, which is around 90 per cent of the total estimated crop, it added.

