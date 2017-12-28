App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 28, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cotton export pegged at 67 lakh bales in current marketing year

The shipments were aggregated at 58.21 lakh bales during 2016-17 marketing year, Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cotton export is estimated to increase by 15 per cent to 67 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) in the current 2017-18 marketing year, which started in October, because of the rise in the output of the commodity, Parliament was informed today.

This assessment was made by the Cotton Advisory Board.

The shipments were aggregated at 58.21 lakh bales during 2016-17 marketing year, Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The crop production is estimated to increase to 377 lakh bales during the 2017-18 period, from 345 lakh bales.

As for higher production cost in the textile industry, he also said, cotton prices show that in comparison to the previous year, average prices have decreased by 2-4.8 per cent for various cotton varieties.

In a separate reply, the minister said the government is taking several measures to promote procurement of cotton from farmers on minimum support prices through Cotton Corporation of India (CCIL).

"During the current cotton season, CCIL has opened 348 procurement centres to ensure remunerative prices to farmers. As on December 20, 97.59 lakh bales have arrived for cotton season 2017-18. Out of which, 3.66 lakh bales have been procured by CCIL under MSP operations from farmers," he added.

tags #Cotton #Economy #export #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.