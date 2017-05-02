Core sector industries grew 5% in March, fastest in 3 months

India's eight core industries grew by 5 percent in March against a 1 percent growth rate in February, reports CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh.

The growth, fastest in three months, was led by higher coal and steel production.

However, growth rate of the core industries was lower than 9.3 percent, recorded in March last year.

As per the government data released, coal production increased by 10 percent in March as against 2.5 per cent a year ago. Steel (alloy + non-alloy) production was up 11 percent while it had expanded by 7.8 per cent in March 2016.

Electricity generation was up by 5.9 per cent. Crude oil and natural gas production was 0.9 percent and 8.3 percent respectively, on annual basis.

On the other hand, cement production declined by 6.8 percent in March this and also fertiliser output (-0.8 percent). There was also decline in production of refinery products (- 0.3 percent).

The core industries, which contribute 38 per cent to the total industrial production, had expanded by 1 per cent in February and 3.4 per cent in March.

The expansion was recorded at 5.6 per cent in December. On cumulative basis, the infrastructure industries grew by 4.5 per cent last financial year ended March 2017, higher than 4 per cent recorded in the previous fiscal.

Also watch accompanying video of Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA analysing the core sector numbers.

(With inputs from PTI)