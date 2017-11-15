App
Nov 13, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coordination committees to organise Telangana farmers: CM

The farmers coordination committees being set up by the Telangana government are aimed at organising cultivators towards their welfare, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the assembly today.

The government would provide financial assistance to agriculturists towards farming investment, he said.

The government would provide financial assistance to agriculturists towards farming investment, he said.

The opposition parties should give constructive suggestions and not oppose when something good is done, he said.

"Has anyone in this country thought of giving Rs 8,000 investment for farmers?... Has anyone proposed?... Why cannot they appreciate when something is good is initiated," he said in the legislative assembly during a debate.

"(Through) Rythu Samanvaya Samithi (farmers coordination committees), first time we are bringing them into an organised format. Let them come into that. We said we will give investment from next year. Let's give. You say something constructive. We will take (further action)," Rao said.

TRS activists would be part of these committees, he said.

Those who sincerely fulfil the government's objectives would be appointed to the committees, the CM said.

He alleged that the petitions filed in courts against irrigation projects being implemented by the state government are motivated.

During the debate, the opposition members talked about alleged shortcomings in the various agriculture policies of the TRS government.

