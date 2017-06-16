App
Jun 16, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consumption of mobile data to grow at 11 GB by 2022, says Ericsson report

An aggressive push by the telcos and mobile phone companies is likely to result in higher demand for mobile data with pricing becoming affordable.

Moneycontrol News

Mobile traffic is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 percent and data traffic per smartphone user would grow to 11 gigabytes (GB) per month by 2022.

Indian telecom market will be dominated by 2G and 3G services despite an aggressive push for 4G by the telecom companies by 2022, according to Ericsson Mobility Report.

The report stated that feature phones which do not support apps and quick browsing ability would have 40 percent share in the phone market.

Speaking to TOI, Nitin Bansal, head network product told affordability will remain one of the key factors for feature phones to deliver strong show.

An aggressive push by the telcos and mobile phone companies is likely to result in higher demand for mobile data with pricing becoming affordable.

It said that 3G will constitute the bulk of the subscriber base with 740 million users, 4G will account for 520 million users and 2G will account for 211 million mobile subscribers by 2022.

