Connaught Place, BKC among global central biz districts seeing sharp rental growth

Moneycontrol News

Despite initial jitters of demonetisation, key office markets in Delhi, Mumbai and India’s IT Capital Bengaluru saw healthy surge in office rentals on a year-on-year basis. While Bengaluru recorded 4.7 percent growth, established central business districts such as Connaught Place in Delhi (4.3 percent) and Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai (3.4 percent) saw robust rental growths.

The rise in rents was despite the fact that the three cities collectively saw close to 2.4 million sq. m of new office space added since the March ending quarter of 2016, says the Knight Frank Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index that compared rent hikes at prime office markets across 20 global cities between the first quarter of 2016 and this year.

“There are disruptions in IT-driven office markets owing to geopolitical changes, automation and industry dynamics. But prime office markets in India appear as bright spots courtesy the inward-looking orientation of the industries driving them. Unlike IT-driven office markets which are linked to global fortunes, the prime office markets in India are driven by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing and consulting sectors,” says Samantak Das, Chief Economist & National Director, Research, Knight Frank India.

Globally, the index grew 1.0 percent quarter-on-quarter courtesy rising rents in 10 of the markets in the March 2017 ending quarter. Bangkok topped the chart with a staggering year-on-year rental growth of 9.6 percent the index shows adding that rents in the Thai capital have been on the rise for more than two years and are expected to persist due to strong absorption amidst tight supply.

Meanwhile, all the four major cities tracked across Australia saw prime rents increase in the first quarter of 2017 with Melbourne and Sydney recording (8.4 percent) and (8.2 percent) rental growths year-on-year respectively.

At least six key cities including Singapore (-8.7 percent), Tokyo (-1.8 percent), Beijing (-1.3 percent) and Jakarta (-11.8 percent) witnessed negative growth, says the index.

Despite global quandaries such as the US political uncertainty, rising interest rates and Chinese capital controls the International Monetary Fund’s has projected global economic activity to gain momentum with 3.5 percent growth expected this year over 3.1 percent increase in 2016.

With a moderate rise in commodity prices and improving market sentiment, these positive elements bode well for several Asia-Pacific prime office markets for the rest of the year, it added.