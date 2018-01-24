Companies with diverse teams report better financial performance: BCG report

Organisations with diverse teams report a better financial performance, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The study said management teams with above-average diversity reported earning nearly half of their revenue from innovative products and services.

This was nearly 20 percentage points more than companies with below-average diversity on their management teams, said the study ‘How Diverse Leadership Teams Boost Innovation’. Also, Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins for those companies are nearly 10 percentage points higher than for companies with below-average diversity on their management teams.

Aiming to gauge the level of diversity on leadership teams, BCG studied more than 1,700 companies across eight countries. Looking specifically at factors such as age, gender, career path and nationality, BCG also reviewed companies’ revenue from products and services launched in the past three years.

“Diversity offers organizations a wide range of benefits, and our analysis shows that having a more heterogeneous team can deliver measurable gains in innovation and financial performance,” said Rocío Lorenzo, a partner at BCG and coauthor of the report.

The study also found that implementing small changes in the makeup of the management team—just a couple of dozen people—can make a lasting impact.

It said, for a hypothetical company with 50,000 employees and 1,500 managers, BCG found that mixing in 30 people from a different industry could boost business innovation revenues by a full percentage point.

Further, increasing the diversity of the team with 38 female managers or with 23 managers from outside the company’s home country would have the same effect. Looking at the effect of digitization on overall innovation, BCG found that companies that invest heavily in digital technology show an even stronger relationship between diversity and innovation.

In addition to building more diverse leadership teams, companies need a solid foundation, the study said. This includes maintaining fair employment practices, implementing leadership that is receptive to diversity, and fostering an open-minded culture. That said, only 40 percent of those in the study said that these factors exist at their company, indicating that more work needs to be done.