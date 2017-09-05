App
Sep 05, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce ministry to bring policy for agri exports soon: Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu, who took charge as Commerce and Industry Minister yesterday, said that his ministry will work on developing global supply chain for the agriculture sector.

Commerce ministry to bring policy for agri exports soon: Suresh Prabhu

The Commerce and Industry Ministry will soon bring in a policy framework for facilitating access to global markets for the Indian agriculture produce, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said today.

Prabhu, who took charge as Commerce and Industry Minister yesterday, said that his ministry will work on developing global supply chain for the agriculture sector.

Addressing an agri summit here, the minister said that multilaterally there is also need to work on removing trade restrictions with an aim to boost India's agri exports. "If they (farmers) produce something, they (should) get an access to global market and get better prices for that, and for that we will put in place a good policy framework very soon," Prabhu said.

"We have right to have access to global markets for our farm produce by removing all trade restrictive practices," the minister added.

The Narendra Modi-led government aims to double farmers' income by 2022. Crop diversification, focus on allied sectors and food processing and tapping global markets are among the steps the government is taking to meet the target.

In 2016-17, export of agri products, such as cereals, processed fruit and vegetables, processed foods, and animal products, was around USD 16.27 billion, according to the data by Apeda. Prabhu said the ministry will work on developing global supply chain for the agri sector.

"We will start working on that. This is on our agenda ... my ministry will make sure that we will achieve this goal to ensure that India's agriculture is also able to feed global economy."

"As a minister it's my job to ensure that we develop this global supply chain and ensure farmers get better prices." He also said that the ministry will work on developing agri parks in India.

