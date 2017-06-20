Commerce min meets trade advisory board before FTP mid-term review; takes up GST concerns with revenue dept

Moneycontrol News

Union trade and commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met officials from the trade advisory body, Board of Trade, to discuss various facets of the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) and lingering concerns of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The meeting assumes significance as the mid-term review of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) will be concluded to coincide with the rollout of GST from July 1.

The commerce ministry was expected to conclude the mid-term review of FTP in September.

With the implementation of India's biggest indirect tax reform, the trade policy had to be tweaked accordingly, to incorporate necessary changes.

Also read: GST switch-over set for June 30 midnight, govt prepared: Arun Jaitley

Apart senior commerce ministry officials and members of Board of Trade consisting of various exporters, representatives from finance ministry's revenue department were also present at the meeting today.

"The objective of the meeting was to seek inputs for the review of FTP to coincide with the launch of GST...Exports have made a revival and they need support so that it continues to grow," Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said told reporters here.

India’s exports grew at its fastest pace in five years by 4.7 percent to USD 274.65 billion during 2016-17.

“Issues like how refunds would operate, how zero rating will operate were clarified (by the revenue department). Certain Issues related to fitment will be examined by fitment committee,” she said.

Without divulging details, Teaotia further said that the mechanism through which e-commerce will be treated under FTP will be taken care of.

“We have taken note of all suggestions carefully and will be factoring in many suggestions for FTP review,” Teaotia said.

Federation Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO) President GK Gupta raised concerns that seamless eco-system must be provided for such e-commerce exports so that all the duties and taxes are refunded and exports benefits are available to e-commerce exports.

“Provisions may also be made for imports of refund goods exported through e-commerce which are, for normal exports, exempted from import duties upon refund of exports benefit,” Ganesh said.