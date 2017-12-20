App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
| Source: PTI

'Collecting info from states on builders committing fraud in name of PM Awas Yojna'

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said various steps have been taken by the ministry to deal with complaints regarding bogus developers offering flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre was collecting information from the states and union territories on private builders allegedly indulging in forgery in the name of the affordable housing scheme, Parliament was informed today.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said various steps have been taken by the ministry to deal with complaints regarding bogus developers offering flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

To a query whether private builders were indulging in forgery on a large scale under the housing scheme, he said, "The information is being collected from the states/UTs governments."

Besides issuing public notice in major regional dailies cautioning people against possible fraud in the name of PMAY (U), the ministry has posted a disclaimer on its website intimating public that government has not authorised any private entity to collect money for availing any benefit under the affordable housing scheme, Puri said.

Under PMAY(U), the government offers benefits under various components to help people buy house. The ministry targets to build around 1.2 crore houses for urban poor.

tags #Economy #Parliament #Real Estate

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.