you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 04, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coffee exports rise 8% in January-November

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coffee exports from India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter, rose by 8.08 per cent to 3.61 lakh tonnes in January-November 2017 compared to 3.34 lakh tonnes in the same period of last year, according to the Coffee Board.

Italy, Germany and Russia were the major export destinations for Indian coffee during the period. India ships both robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee. Robusta coffee exports rose by 10.80 per cent to 2,11,442 tonnes in January-November 2017 from 1,90,828 tonnes in the year-ago, the board dats showed.

Export of Arabica coffee however declined by 10.81 per cent to 44,084 tonnes from 49,431 tonnes in the said period.

The outbound shipment of instant coffee increased sharply by 86 per cent to 47,734 tonnes in January-November this year from 22,966 tonnes in the same period last year, the data showed.

Of the total exports, India exported 73,705 tonnes to Italy, 38,671 tonnes to Germany and 26,319 tonnes to Russia during the period under review.

Some of the major exporting companies include CCL Products India, Tata Coffee, Olam Agro and Coffee Day Global Ltd.

Coffee production had declined by 10.34 per cent to 3.12 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 crop year (October-September).

