App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 18, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coastal shipping of coal to double to 63MT in 6 years: CRISIL

"Crisil Research estimates coastal transportation of coal to increase to 63 million tonne per annum (MTPA) by fiscal 2023, from 32 MTPA as of fiscal 2017 as structural bottlenecks ease," it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coastal transportation of coal is expected to near double to 63 million tonnes per annum (MT) by in six years, Crisil Research said today.

"Crisil Research estimates coastal transportation of coal to increase to 63 million tonne per annum (MTPA) by fiscal 2023, from 32 MTPA as of fiscal 2017 as structural bottlenecks ease," it said in a statement.

The bulk of the coastal movement of coal in India happens along the eastern coast, from the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), via the Paradip and Dhamra ports in Odisha, to power plants in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

"However, congested berths, particularly at Paradip, are holding back rise in potential volumes. The mechanised coal handling plant berths at Paradip, through which most of coastal coal is loaded, have occupancy well above the benchmark norms of 70 per cent," Crisil said.

related news

It said an addition of 22 mtpa of coal-handling capacity at Paradip is expected by calendar year 2020.

Crisil said in the longer term, the heavy-haul rail corridor connectivity between Ib valley and the Paradip and Dhamra ports will be a booster.

"According to the estimate, the overall coastal potential from operational plants alone, assuming a plant load factor of 75 per cent and/or existing linkage with MCL, aggregates to 63 MTPA today, including 35.7 MTPA from plants located near ports and 27.3 MTPA from those located 200-400 km inland," it said.

Prasad Koparkar, Senior Director, CRISIL Research, “A spurt in domestic production would bring down the share of imports in the power sector’s coal demand. While demand will grow at 6 per cent CAGR to827 MT in fiscal 2022 from 621 MT in fiscal 2017, the share of imports will reduce from 11 per cent to 7 per cent.

tags #coal #coastal shipping #Crisil #Economy

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.