App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 03, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India examining feasibility of producing methanol: Govt

"Also, CIL (Coal India) is exploring techno-commercial feasibility of production of methanol and other chemicals," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government today said state- run miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) is examining the feasibility of producing methanol and other chemicals.

"Also, CIL (Coal India) is exploring techno-commercial feasibility of production of methanol and other chemicals," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

These initiatives, he said, are under feasibility study stage at present. Asserting that CIL is exploring alternative uses of fossil fuel, the minister said that the PSU, through a joint venture with GAIL, Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) is involved in a venture to set up a coal-based fertiliser plant at the site of the defunct Talcher unit of FCIL.

This, the minister said, is in line with approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, whereby revival of the Talcher unit of FCIL was awarded to a consortium of CIL, GAIL, RCF and FCIL on nomination basis.

related news

Goyal further said that the methodology for auction of coal mines for sale of fossil fuel under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 is under government's consideration.

tags #Business #Coal India #Companies #Economy #government

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.