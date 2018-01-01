App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 01, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

CII to govt: Take steps to strengthen commodities market

Highlighting importance of commodity markets in the economy, it said that India remains one of the largest producers in the world for most of the agricultural commodities and there is an urgent need to safeguard the interests of various stakeholders, including farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government needs to work on several steps such as permitting banks to trade on commodity exchanges and weather derivative indices to boost growth of commodities market, industry body CII said.

Highlighting importance of commodity markets in the economy, it said that India remains one of the largest producers in the world for most of the agricultural commodities and there is an urgent need to safeguard the interests of various stakeholders, including farmers.

Adequate hedging facilities needs to be extended to all the stakeholders through development of commodity derivatives market, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said in a statement.

"Move to bring the regulatory control under SEBI has paved the way for next level of reforms in Indian commodity markets," he added.

related news

To further support the initiative of SEBI, it recommended various measures "which it feels, if implemented, would go a long way in helping the commodities market grow and become more vibrant".

It suggested the SEBI to permit agri-commodity derivative markets to stay open till 8 pm on weekdays and to remain open on Saturdays as well to match the timings of market yards (mandi).

"This will enable better integration of spot market with futures market thus avoiding the risk of participants resorting to 'dabba trading'," it said.

Further the chamber recommended re-launch of forwards segment which would provide farmers an alternative tool to get the best price for their produce and manage price risk more efficiently.

It said development of weather derivative indices along with other sectoral indices would help participants to these instruments as a hedging tool against weather risk.

"To increase liquidity in the commodity markets, there is a need to allow institutional participation such as banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, portfolio management schemes," it added.

tags #CII #commodities market #Economy #government

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.