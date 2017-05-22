China may soon be prohibited to participate in Indian power sector projects

Moneycontrol News

Chinese firms might soon lose access to participation in Indian power sector projects following security concerns.

A new policy will soon be introduced which will define revised conditions for foreign firms planning to invest in India's booming market.

A senior power ministry source told the Economic Times that a formal office memorandum will insulate the power transmission sector from companies based in countries that do not allow Indian entities in similar projects.

These restrictions will further extend to the power generation and distribution segment as well.

This move will impact Chinese firms who are looking to invest in Indian steadily growing power sector as China does not approve of foreign investments in its electricity grid for security reasons but India allows 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the power sector.

Sunil Mishra, Director, Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) told ET that this move will help India by protecting from cyber attacks as the power sector is "increasingly software driven with intelligent technology and control systems being used."