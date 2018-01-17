App
Economy
Jan 17, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh to woo Australia investors

Singh, who is on a 10-day official visit, told a group of investors yesterday that Chhattisgarh was well equipped in terms of investor-friendly policies and availability of resources including low cost power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chhattisgarh is keen to attract investments from resource-rich Australia, said Chief Minister Raman Singh who is here on a visit to explore opportunities to deepen business relations with this vast country.

Singh, who is on a 10-day official visit, told a group of investors yesterday that Chhattisgarh was well equipped in terms of investor-friendly policies and availability of resources including low cost power.

"We are here explore opportunities in the several areas of mines and minerals, green technology, IT, smart cities and education," Singh, who is leading a high level delegation to Australia, told PTI.

"During our trip we have been able to provide a point of contact to the Australian side and from here we will be continuing our efforts to explore such opportunities to deepen business relations with Australian states including Victoria," he said.

"Australia and Chhattisgarh are both mineral-rich states and we can learn a lot from each other," he said, adding "We (Chhattisgarh Government) can share our research and technology with Australia."

"We have seen a keen interest in the area of mining and we are eagerly looking for partnership in that area," he said.

Speaking to investors at a seminar, Singh said the mutual understanding between India and Australia and the new vision of socio-economic development and shared paths of promotion of the two nations have transmitted new hopes."

Singh said that he was a goodwill messenger of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relations between the two nations have seen a new era under the leadership of Modi and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"We can definitely share the best of our culture, research and technology and I feel very pleased to accept you as a leader in our region," Singh said.

"Today the world is looking at Asia and Oceania as an emerging centre of growth and development."

"Our country is marching towards new growth in the areas of governance, infrastructure development and innovation... this will also prove to be a catalyst in building our relations to full potential in investment possibilities."

The doctor-turned-politician also highlighted the sports and cultural ties between the two sides.

"My visit to Melbourne, a smart city, is an endeavour to boost the initiative of Modi's 'Make in India' and I invite you to the land of opportunities to partner with us," he said.

"Chhattisgargh is one of the states in India with rock solid foundation in core sectors like mining, iron, steel, cement, power, aluminium, well developed logistic infrastructure, skilled workforce and natural bounties," Singh said.

He said the state was 17 year old and is one of the fastest growing with pro-business environment.

Singh, during his visit which ends on January 24, has met Bruce Atkinson, President, Legislative Council of Victoria, Indian High Commissioner A M Gondane and other officials.

