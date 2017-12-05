Chhatisgarh's commercial tax revenue jumps 8 times in 14 years

Chhatisgarh's revenue from commercial taxes increased to Rs 11,277 crore in 2016-17 from 1,545 crore in 2003-04 registering a growth of nearly 8 times rpt times in the last 14 years, the state's Commercial Taxes Minister Amar Agrawal said.

Speaking at a press conference here, Agrawal said that the simplification of the tax collection system and effective control over tax evasion resulted in this boost in commercial tax receipt even without any hike in the rate of taxes.

Similarly, the state had collected only Rs 148.

46 crore through registration duty in 2003 which has increased to Rs 1212.40 crore in 2017, he added.

Agrawal, who also holds portfolio of Urban Administration and Development department, said the budget of the department had increased from Rs 331 crore (2003-04) to Rs 2975 crore (2017-18).

"All the 168 municipal bodies in the state have been made open defecation free (ODF) as on October 2 this year. However a recommendation has been made to the independent agency appointed by Government of India for the official declaration after its inspection," Agrawal said.

The minister added that three cities of the state-Raipur, Bilaspur and Naya Raipur (the upcoming capital- had been selected for the smart city scheme.

Under the scheme, Rs 3939 core has been sanctioned for Raipur and Rs 3960 crore for Bilaspur for undertaking various works, the minister said.

In the past 14 years, 14,976 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME)were set up in the state which saw an investment of Rs 3771.30 crore, the minister said adding that at least 1.5 lakh people were provided employment in MSME sector.

Since 2004, twenty new industrial zones were established in the state which also includes Engineering Park Hathkhoj (Durg) and Metal Park Ranvabhata(Raipur), he added.