Change management, followed by cyber threats, biggest risks for insurers: Survey

The global insurance industry’s ability to confront structural and technological changes is now the greatest challenge it faces, according to a new survey of insurers and close observers of the sector.

The CSFI’s latest Insurance Banana Skins 2017 survey, conducted with support from PwC, surveyed 836 insurance practitioners and industry observers in 52 countries, to find out where they saw the greatest risks over the next 2-3 years.

Change management is at the head of a cluster of operating risks which have jumped to the top of the rankings. The report raises concerns about the industry’s ability to address the formidable agenda of digitisation, new competition, consolidation and cost reduction it faces, especially because of rapidly emerging technologies which could transform insurance markets, such as driverless cars, the ‘internet of things’ and artificial intelligence.

Cyber risk follows close behind, with anxiety rising about attacks on insurers themselves as well as the costs of underwriting cyber-crime. Other major concerns include the adequacy of insurer’s internal technology systems and new competition, particularly from the ‘InsurTech’ sector.

The next cluster of high-ranking risks, interest rates, investment performance and macro-economic risk, shows that concern about economic instability remains high. Although respondents acknowledged signs of growth, confidence in the recovery is not strong for reasons as widely dispersed as the slowdown in China, the risk of Trump-era protectionism, and populism in Europe.

Joydeep K Roy, PwC India Insurance Leader, said that the insurance industry, is going to see heightened activity on mergers, acquisitions and new entries with disruptive strategies. Hence, change management is going to be par for the course. Talent will continue to be at a premium.”

Regulatory risk, which has topped the last three editions of this survey, has fallen out of the top five this year. This is largely because recent regulatory changes are settling in to business as usual, though the cost and complication of regulation continue to be a concern.

The report showed that the industry’s ability to attract and retain human talent is a fast-rising concern, particularly to handle the digital challenge. In fact, insurers from India rated human talent as the top risk. The dearth of skilled workers (actuaries, cyber risk experts) needs to be addressed differently. Companies are adopting strategies of open workers or outsourcing of the function especially for seasonal work. This provides the added advantage of significant reduction in cost.

Conversely, an area of declining risk is the governance and management of insurance companies. These were seen as high-level risks during the financial crisis but have fallen sharply since, because of both initiatives from the industry itself and regulatory pressure.

David Lascelles, Survey Editor, said that structural and technological changes to the industry could upend traditional business models.

Overall, the climate for insurers is becoming more challenging, according to respondents. The 2017 Banana Skins Index, which measures the level of anxiety in the industry, is at a record high, while the industry’s preparedness to handle these risks has fallen from 2015.