Cess on luxury cars, return filing problems to top GST council meeting on Saturday

Even after two months into India's new indirect tax system, the industry is still grappling with teething issues, with one of the key concerns being challenges pertaining to tax return filing on the technology backbone Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

Uncertainty also looms over top luxury car makers as cap on automobile cess has been hiked, which gives the government enough room to increase the cess rate in the future.

These are the two crucial issues that would be a part of discussion on Saturday by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which is a body headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that takes final decision on all indirect tax.

“The GST Council will take a call on the quantum of increase in the cess rate on (automobiles),” a senior government official told Moneycontrol, adding that the government may or may not notify the hike in cess immediately.

Last week, the government increased the cap on cess on automobiles to 25 percent from 15 percent, a move that is likely to make all vehicles bigger than four meters such as mid-size sedans, mid-size sports utility vehicles (SUVs), large sedan, premium SUVs and luxury cars dearer. Prices of such vehicles may get expensive by a minimum of Rs 80,000 if there is a direct 10 percentage point hike in cess.

Sources in the finance ministry, however, said that the cess may not be immediately raised to 25 percent.

The government has maintained that the rationale behind a revision in rate is to correct the anomaly as cars had become cheaper with the incidence of tax on automobiles had been declining after the implementation of GST.

In May, the Council decided to keep all cars in the highest tax slab of 28 percent. However, it was decided that a 15 percent ad valorem cess over and above the tax rate will be levied on large motor vehicles, SUVs, mid-segment, large, hybrid cars and hybrid motor vehicles. The revenue from the cess would then ultimately go to the compensation kitty of the states. A hike in cess in also crucial at this time when the Centre is assessing their revenue position after the shift to the new taxation system.

A higher collection from compensation cess will augur well for the states as under GST, they will receive provisional compensation for the first five years from the Centre for the loss of revenue due to abolition of taxes such as VAT (value added tax), octroi.

Another key issue that has been a matter of concern for the government is the complaints regarding filing returns on GSTN. Issues such as trouble in invoice matching, claiming transition credits via Trans 1 form, error while making final submission, uploading of returns and invoices have led not adhering to the deadline for filing returns provided by the government.

“States are going to raise this issue in the Council meeting and the GSTN will have to be prepared to provide an answer. Currently, return filing has become a mess,” another official said.

There were similar discussions regarding the glitches on the portal in the revenue department's annual tax meet Rajaswa Gyan Sangam last week, the official said.

Currently, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia is heading the GSTN as the Chairman Navin Kumar's term got over on August 29.

The government has time and again extended the deadline for return filing for various GST forms and also waived off the late fee for the companies that have not been able to file returns on time,

Other issues pertaining to defining the contours of the anti-profiteering body and member and the last meeting's unfinished agenda such as reviewing the rates of goods may also be taken up by the Council in its 21st meeting in Hyderabad. Last month states and the industry had requested for lowering the rates of over 140 goods.

In addition, the revenue position of the states and compensation in case of a revenue loss will likely be discussed during the meeting.