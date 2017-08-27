CEOs seek capital support to agri-biz startups

Young CEOs urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring risk capital to support agribusiness startups and also create non-farm entrepreneur ventures for supplementary income.

Under the Niti Aayog's "Champions of Change - Transforming India through G2B partnership" initiative, 200 young CEOs today told the prime minister that to double farmers’ income by 2022, India needs shared services, processing, education, entrepreneurship, diversification & demands.

The young CEOs also said that they will strive for the next five years to enhance skills, create online skill training courses that capture industry needs, according to a tweet by Niti Aayog.

The CEOs took the responsibility and committed to building a new and inclusive India by 2022, the Aayog said in another tweet. The CEOs also said they will strive to ensure that at least one-third of new hires are women.

The young CEOs in their presentation to the prime minister also noted that India needs to double domestic tourist movement and triple foreign tourism; create tourism clusters through SPV model.

"We want to create one million Agriprenuers to serve 100 million farmers in India, enabling massive self-employment: #ChampionsOfChange," the Aayog tweeted.

According to the Aayog's tweets, the young CEOs also pointed out that public private partnership (PPP) model can enable Agriculture Information Centres to deliver demand data and analytics.

"E- marketplaces should be able to connect food processors with Agripenuers to bridge the value Gap: #ChampionsOfChange tell PM @narendramodi," it said.