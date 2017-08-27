App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 23, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

CEOs seek capital support to agri-biz startups

Under the Niti Aayog's "Champions of Change - Transforming India through G2B partnership" initiative, 200 young CEOs today told the prime minister that to double farmers' income by 2022, India needs shared services, processing, education, entrepreneurship, diversification & demands.

CEOs seek capital support to agri-biz startups

Young CEOs urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring risk capital to support agribusiness startups and also create non-farm entrepreneur ventures for supplementary income.

Under the Niti Aayog's "Champions of Change - Transforming India through G2B partnership" initiative, 200 young CEOs today told the prime minister that to double farmers’ income by 2022, India needs shared services, processing, education, entrepreneurship, diversification & demands.

The young CEOs also said that they will strive for the next five years to enhance skills, create online skill training courses that capture industry needs, according to a tweet by Niti Aayog.

The CEOs took the responsibility and committed to building a new and inclusive India by 2022, the Aayog said in another tweet. The CEOs also said they will strive to ensure that at least one-third of new hires are women.

The young CEOs in their presentation to the prime minister also noted that India needs to double domestic tourist movement and triple foreign tourism; create tourism clusters through SPV model.

"We want to create one million Agriprenuers to serve 100 million farmers in India, enabling massive self-employment: #ChampionsOfChange," the Aayog tweeted. "We want to create one million Agriprenuers to serve 100 million farmers in India, enabling massive self-employment: #ChampionsOfChange," it added.

According to the Aayog's tweets, the young CEOs also pointed out that public private partnership (PPP) model can enable Agriculture Information Centres to deliver demand data and analytics.

"E- marketplaces should be able to connect food processors with Agripenuers to bridge the value Gap: #ChampionsOfChange tell PM @narendramodi," it said.

