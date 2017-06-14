Centre's ambitious road construction target hits another pothole

The Centre's plan of achieving record road construction targets is not going too well with 22 projects worth Rs. 18,300 crore lagging behind.

The road projects, awarded in last two years and spanning 1,239 km, missed the scheduled date for starting construction owing to problems related mainly to land acquisition and various clearances, Financial Express reported.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT) had set an ambitious target of constructing 15,000 km of National Highways in FY17. Yet, only 6,604 km - less than half - was constructed till the end of February, said the ministry’s press release.

The ministry cited land acquisition, utility shifting, unavailability of soil, environmental and forest clearance as the main factors behind the delay. Issues with Railways and arbitration disputes with contractors were also among the list of the obstacles.

For example, the Lucknow to Sultanpur road project has been delayed due to issues with forest clearance and utility shifting cost. The project was awarded under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) to Dilip Buildcon for Rs 2,016 crore, mentioned the report in Financial Express.

MoRT’s target of achieving road construction of 40-km per day slowed to 23-km/day in FY17. The Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said in an interview to CNBC TV 18, “I am confident that next March end, we will complete that 40 km a day.”

Gadkari cited issues of cooperation from state governments as the bigger reason behind projects being delayed. Land acquisition, environmental clearance and encroachment clearance are all required from the state governments for the projects to go ahead.

Nearly 40 percent of PNC infratech’s road projects are "stuck" due to land acquisition issues, according to a report by Phillips Capital published this month.

The ministry has created an infrastructure group under the chairmanship of Nitin Gadkari to resolve clearance issues related to environment, forest, railways, and defence. National Level Project Monitors have been appointed to track languishing highway projects.

Although the MoRT is facing issues with contractors, private builders have already emerged as key players in road construction. In FY16, road projects worth USD 2.21 billion were awarded under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, stated a 2017 report published by India Brand Equity Foundation of the Commerce Ministry.

The government has also moved from the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model to the EPC and HAM model to increase efficacy of road projects.