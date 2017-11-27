App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 27, 2017 07:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre will look into your concerns: Arun Jaitley to textile traders

Jaitley's outreach to Surat textile traders comes ahead of polls. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had spent a full day, November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, here and had heard the problems of the textile workers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today met representatives of Surat's textile industry and assured them that the Centre will look into their concerns.

Jaitley's outreach to Surat textile traders comes ahead of polls. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had spent a full day, November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, here and had heard the problems of the textile workers.

Surat textiles industry body made representation before the finance minister seeking ease in procedures related to Goods and Services Tax (GST). Both the association and Jaitley said that the meeting was positive.

Jaitley, who was here to attend the BJP's 'Mann ki Baat - Chai Ke Saath' programme, took time out to meet the textile traders and heard their concerns regarding the provisions in GST which they said was hurting the industry.

related news

Jaitley said the textile industry in Surat is "very positive about government's economic policies and supports GST."

He added the industry has demanded that the procedures should be made simpler, especially for small textile industry, and he has invited their representatives to meet concerned officials in Delhi to sort out their problems.

"I am happy that the textile industry of Surat, which is very progressive and which has made a name for itself in the entire world are very positive about government's economic policies and are in support of GST," Jaitley told reporters.

"They expect the procedures should be made simpler, especially for small textile industry, so that they are not overburdened with procedural compliance. I have invited a small representatives in Delhi and put their facts before the concerned officials. The GST Council is trying for the same and we will also certainly do our best," he said.

He further said he was happy that GST Council has solved issues raised with "historic tax reforms".

"Other countries have praised India for addressing issues regarding GST at a very fast pace," he said.

Talking to PTI, president of Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association Manoj Agarwal, who made representation before Jaitley, said, "We told Jaitleyji that Surat's textile industry is badly hurt due to GST and asked him to address our problems. We said we want GST, but we are not able to follow GST rules."

"He assured us to solve our problem and asked four of us to meet him in Delhi regarding this along with Surat MP Darshanaben Jardosh who was also present in the meeting," he said, adding the meeting was attended by around 300 textile traders and members of the Association.

Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Navsari MP C R Patil, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were also present for the meeting.

Agarwal said textile traders raised issues regarding GST at one point for saree processing and expressed concerns over e-way bill and reverse charge mechanism.

"We are glad that the finance minister listened to our concerns and assured us that he will try to address them. He even invited us for discussions. We have made several representations before as well but this meeting was very positive, may be because of the upcoming elections," he said.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Centre #Economy #India #Textile

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.