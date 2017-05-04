Centre to release Rs 200 crore to J&K for education

The central government will shortly release Rs 200 crore to Jammu and Kashmir under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for payment of the pending salaries of teachers.

This was stated by Union Minister for Human Resource and Development (MHRD) Prakash Javdekar after chairing a meeting with J&K Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, an official spokesman said today.

During the meeting, the union ministry agreed to the release of Rs 34 crore to J&K in the shortest possible time as a recurring grant under Ratriya Madhiyam Sarva Shikhsha Abhiyan (RMSA).

Javdekar also approved Rs 50 crore for construction of girls’ hostels in seven degree colleges including Bemina, Pulwama, Kupwara and Kargil in Kashmir division and Rajouri, Paloura and Thathri in Jammu division, the spokesman said.

The Union Minister said the site inspection by a central team will be conducted for selection of off-site campus of IIM Jammu in Srinagar very soon.

Javadekar assured examination and a favourible consideration for two schools of architecture and two colleges of nursing to be started very soon, one each at Srinagar and Jammu.

The state delegation was asked to submit a proposal in this regard at an earliest.

The union ministry also agreed to cover Polytechnic diploma holders under the Prime Minister's Special Scholar Scheme (PMSSS) for lateral entry into engineering courses.

Javadekar promised a positive consideration of a proposal for raising of upper income limit of Rs 6 lac under PMSSS and enhancing the quota under it.

The MHRD also agreed to start classes of engineering courses in a newly-approved engineering colleges at Safapora and Kathua as constituent/affiliated colleges of the university from this academic session.

The union ministry also agreed to examine and consider a proposal for Rs 120 crore in respect of University of Kashmir & University of Jammu under the component “Research, Innovation and Quality Improvement” which has been submitted by the State government to MHRD.

The department of higher education was asked for submission of proposal for upgradation of infrastructure in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Jammu and Islamic University for Science & Technology, Awantipora, Kashmir, he said.

With regard to relaxation of norms for in-service teachers for undergoing B.Ed courses, the MHRD agreed to accord a positive consideration to the proposal of the state government.

Referring to the state government’s proposal seeking central assistance for gutted and unsafe school buildings in Kashmir, the Union Minister asked the state delegation to furnish a comprehensive proposal in this regard.

MHRD also asked the school education department to furnish a fresh proposal based on revised costs for revalidation of 30 KGBVs and 311 PS buildings which were sanctioned over the years upto 2009-10 but could not be executed due to land issues and cost escalation.