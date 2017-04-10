App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to pay 90 per cent cost of new looms to weavers: Irani

The Centre would fund 90 per cent cost of new looms for weavers to replace the old ones, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said today.

This move is among various measures which have been initiated to help weavers, including a dedicated helpline for them, she said in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to concerns raised by CPI-M member P K Sreemathi Teacher about the problems faced by the handloom industry in Kerala, Irani assured that she would try her best to help the handloom weavers in Kannur, Kerala.

Old looms can be replaced with new ones as the government would pay 90 per cent cost to the weavers to help them renew their looms, Irani noted. The government, in January, started a special helpline, especially for weavers.

"I will also personally visit Kannur and try and help to the best of my ability," she said. During the Zero Hour, the member mentioned about the problems faced by Kerala's handloom industry including financial issues and lack of rebate assistance to weaving accessories.

tags #Economy #government #handloom #News #Smriti Irani #Weavers #weaving accessories

