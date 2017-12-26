Centre plans incentives of Rs 10,000 cr for municipalities & states

To push urban reforms, the Centre will provide incentives of Rs 10,000 crore to municipalities and states in the next two years, reports the Times of India.

The proposal has been put before the Cabinet for approval by the housing ministry. The ministry introduced parameters for enhancing competition among states and municipalities last year, which included Rs 900 crore worth of incentives to be issued for two years.

"This will indirectly help municipal bodies to become empowered ones and for states to delegate more powers to these entities for efficient delivery of services," a ministry official told the paper. He said that this could be one of the ways by which the 'urban government' can improve further in future.

The five parameters of the proposal include trust and verify, credit rating, land titling, value capture finance to improve municipal finance, and professionalising the municipal cadre. The reforms are aimed at improving the urban governance and service delivery.

Municipalities are expected to issue birth and death certificates and building permissions within 24 hours from filing an application under the trust and verify criterion. The details can be verified later and there will be a penalty in case of any misrepresentation.

States, along with the municipalities, are expected to enact land titling law. At first, the titles can be made available on demand and eventually, titles should be available for all properties.

According to the Centre's guidelines, states are to come out with a policy which helps in generating a value capture financing. The revenue generated with the help of the policy will then be shared with municipalities.

The credit rating of municipalities will help the authorities to raise finance from the market through bonds.

Professionalising the municipal cadre here means that the municipal administration will have to be bound with staffing norms. The municipalities will be required to recruit new employees, preferably employing professionals.